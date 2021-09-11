Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 744 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

FE stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.