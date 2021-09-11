Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of MAA opened at $189.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

