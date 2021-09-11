Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.