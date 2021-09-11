Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ingevity worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 71.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.