Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 33,749 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,749 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

ASB opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

