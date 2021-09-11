MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $162.02 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $317.95 million and $162.02 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $13.82 or 0.00030283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00162324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043387 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.