Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.05 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $58.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.51 million and the lowest is $42.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $218.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $230.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $454.81 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $546.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 367,355 shares of company stock worth $8,485,015 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 472,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.87.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.