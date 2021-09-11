Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $58.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.51 million and the lowest is $42.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $218.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $230.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $454.81 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $546.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 367,355 shares of company stock worth $8,485,015 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 472,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

