Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 367,355 shares of company stock worth $8,485,015 and sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.52. 472,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,020. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.