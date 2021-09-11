Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

