National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NEM opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $790,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,290,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,543,000 after buying an additional 95,506 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 249,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

