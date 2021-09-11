National Bank Financial Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has $90.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

