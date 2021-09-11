National Bankshares Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.25

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

AGI opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.10. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

