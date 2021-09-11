National Bankshares Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$58.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.67.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$51.42 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 in the last quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

