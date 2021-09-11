National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.97.

TFI International stock opened at C$143.64 on Thursday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.25.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,065,062.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

