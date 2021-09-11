National Bankshares Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

