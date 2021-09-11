Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

