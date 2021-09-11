Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.70. 178,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

