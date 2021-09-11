Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.70. 178,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
