Needham & Company LLC Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $315.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

