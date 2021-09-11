Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $43,758,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,335,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

