NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.32. 2,001,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

