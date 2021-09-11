NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 3.3%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.