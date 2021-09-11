NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 3.3%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
