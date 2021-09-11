New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 562.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

