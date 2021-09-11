New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

