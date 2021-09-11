New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,888 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,901,516.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

