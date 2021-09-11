New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 29,800 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $738,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $9,934,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 65.32. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

