New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,711 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.