New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

