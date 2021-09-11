New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,414 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

