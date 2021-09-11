NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NXE opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a current ratio of 41.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$7.57.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

