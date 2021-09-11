NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,572.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $644.24 or 0.01413644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00512488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00341797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001593 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00035985 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

