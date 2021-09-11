NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $302.00 to $343.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NICE traded as high as $301.64 and last traded at $301.02, with a volume of 6796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.83.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $202,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $119,884,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $88,664,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

