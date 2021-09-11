Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $19.89 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,682,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.