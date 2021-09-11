Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,910 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.