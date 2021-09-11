Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

