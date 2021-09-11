Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

