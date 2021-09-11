Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $45,170,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $21,960,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

