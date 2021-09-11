nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00131293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00182851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,616.24 or 1.00222826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.07159704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00877564 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

