Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NVAX traded down $16.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.18. 5,185,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.16.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

