Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Shares of NTRB opened at $10.99 on Friday. Nutriband has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

