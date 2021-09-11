NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Down 1.4%

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68). 21,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 24,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In other NWF Group news, insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

