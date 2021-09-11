O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,032 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $310.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

