O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 69,741 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 44,421.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $46.68 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.