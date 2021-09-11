O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $239.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.