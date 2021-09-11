OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.80 price target on the stock.

OCANF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OceanaGold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

