Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

