Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $12.48 on Friday, reaching $253.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,605. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.98. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

