Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

