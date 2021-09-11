Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. 2,379,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

