Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $9,488,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $414,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 136,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 876.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.