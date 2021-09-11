ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave Sells 11,210 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ON opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

